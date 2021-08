The other day Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst appeared with his new 'dad look,' on social media..

.

Many were quick to criticize him but turns it was all for a plubicity stunt to promote their new tune Dad Vibes for an upcoming album.

Check out the preimiere of Dad Vibes at Lollapalooza this past weekend...

rr

Limp Bizkit were great live when I saw them at Rockfest in Quebec a few years ago.

Rock!

Chris Foord