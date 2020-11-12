WATCH: Local guitarist Reed Shimozawa NAILING Van Halen!
It's been over a month since Ed passed, but his memory will always live on. His impact on Rock n Roll can't be fully quantified, but we have years of stunning guitar playing to listen to, and hopefully more on the way as his son Wolfgang and bro Alex are reportedly going through his vast vault of recordings. Check out my old pal Reed Shimozawa absolutely NAILING Van Halen's 'Mean Street'! Reed is the best guitarist that I personally know, and if you play you have probably run into him in Calgary or across the country. Give his YouTube channel a follow and you'll see some pretty incredible stuff!
~Reap*Video courtesy Of Reed Shimozawa via YouTube
