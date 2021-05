Logan Paul who will box your grandmother if he could took on 4 Gronkowski Brothers a few months ago and now the world gets to see...

Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski did not fight but he saw it all go down back in March.

I have to admit, he's one tough f##ker!

If anything it'll be interesting when he takes on Floyd Mayweather on June 6th.

I'm starting to like this Logan fella now.

Rock!

Chris Foord