WATCH - MACGREGOR VS POIRIER - RECAP

UFC 257 was last night and if you missed the fight, well it was Poirier who scored the victory in the 2nd round....

Wait 'til you hear the punches being laid down... Conor got beat up.

TSN did a great job of recapping the history, the fight and the post interviews which you can check out here.

Unfortunately 'Mean' Hakeem Dowadu from Calgary had to miss his card at UFC 257 because of injury. Next one!

check out the first fight with Poirier and MacGregor below.

Rock!

Chris Foord