WATCH: Mammoth WVH Cover Alice In Chains, Them Bones

I find that it's always cool when a band does a cover of another bands song; Like when I saw Stone Temple Pilots cover Led Zeppelin's Dancing Days and i remember thinking to myself "This is probably the closest i'll ever get to seeing Led Zep. (i haven't seen Robert, Jimmy or John Paul Jones...yet)

Well this past week fans at a Mammoth WVH show in Salt Lake City got to see a cover or Alice In Chains - Them Bones..

“Ok, so we’re about to do something we’ve never done before, In the week we were rehearsing for this, we just did it for fun. But it was so fun that we’d find ourselves ending rehearsal with it every time. It’s a cover -- and no, it’s not a Van Halen cover -- but it’s a cover of a band that we really fuckin’ like.” - Wolfgang Van Halen





did ya see Wolfgang's guitar string break?!

Not a bad performance!

Rock!

Chris Foord