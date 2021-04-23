WATCH: Mammoth WVH - Feel
In Anticipation of the Mammoth WVH June 11th release, Wolfgang Van Halen has decided to drop the 5th song from the album called Feel.
Mammoth WVH have already released Don't Back Down, Think It Over, You're To Blame and Distance (which went to #1 on the active charts).
You can preorder Mammoth WVH self titled album here.
Rock!
Chris Foord
Feel It was always the way it was supposed to be
But it was not enough
It was always the way that you thought of me
Was I not enough?
You feel something
I feel nothing
I know something’s wrong
It’s a long long way
In another day
Long long way
It’s another day
It’s on the way
It’s on the way
It’s a long long way
In another day
Long long way
It’s another day
It’s on the way
It’s on the way
Never more than a game that’s what we agreed
But it was not enough
You looked at me like I was a machine
Was I not enough?
You feel something
I feel nothing
I know something’s wrong
And I feel Like something’s wrong
And I feel Like something’s wrong
And I feel Like something’s wrong
And I feel Like something’s wrong
How were we supposed to know?
(Solo) And I feel Like something’s wrong
And I feel Like something’s wrong
And I feel Like something’s wrong
And I feel Like something’s wrong
How were we supposed to know?
How were we supposed to know?
How were we supposed to know?
How were we supposed to know that something’s wrong?
How were we supposed to know?