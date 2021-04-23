WATCH: Mammoth WVH - Feel

In Anticipation of the Mammoth WVH June 11th release, Wolfgang Van Halen has decided to drop the 5th song from the album called Feel.

Mammoth WVH have already released Don't Back Down, Think It Over, You're To Blame and Distance (which went to #1 on the active charts).

You can preorder Mammoth WVH self titled album here.

Chris Foord

Feel It was always the way it was supposed to be

But it was not enough

It was always the way that you thought of me

Was I not enough?

You feel something

I feel nothing

I know something’s wrong

It’s a long long way

In another day

Long long way

It’s another day

It’s on the way

It’s on the way

It’s a long long way

In another day

Long long way

It’s another day

It’s on the way

It’s on the way

Never more than a game that’s what we agreed

But it was not enough

You looked at me like I was a machine

Was I not enough?

You feel something

I feel nothing

I know something’s wrong

And I feel Like something’s wrong

And I feel Like something’s wrong

And I feel Like something’s wrong

And I feel Like something’s wrong

How were we supposed to know?

(Solo) And I feel Like something’s wrong

And I feel Like something’s wrong

And I feel Like something’s wrong

And I feel Like something’s wrong

How were we supposed to know?

How were we supposed to know?

How were we supposed to know?

How were we supposed to know that something’s wrong?

How were we supposed to know?