WATCH: Mammoth WVH New Vid For 'Don't Back Down'.

Admittedly, I am biased. I'm a MASSIVE Van Halen fan. I really want to see Wolfgang do well.

I don't think he needs any help. Dude is AWESOME! Check out his new vid that he released today for ther new tune 'Don't Back Down'. Great to see someone with a sense of humour. as well!

~Reap

*Video courtesy of Mammoth WVH via YouTube