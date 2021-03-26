WATCH: Mammoth WVH New Vid For 'Don't Back Down'.
Admittedly, I am biased. I'm a MASSIVE Van Halen fan. I really want to see Wolfgang do well.
I don't think he needs any help. Dude is AWESOME! Check out his new vid that he released today for ther new tune 'Don't Back Down'. Great to see someone with a sense of humour. as well!
~Reap*Video courtesy of Mammoth WVH via YouTube
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Funny 1060AM's Stand-up Comedy MadnessHelp us crown the funniest Stand-up Comedian and you could win $500 CASH!