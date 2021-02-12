WATCH: Mammoth WVH perform Distance on Kimmel
I have to admit, I'm a bit biased. I'm a massive Van Halen fan. After Eddie passed away and all of the praise he heaped on his son's musical talent, it sure is nice to see it all come together. I think all VH fans are rooting for Wolf.
Check out Mammoth WVH play the tribute to his dad on Kimmel last night, and get ready for the album release June 11th.
~Reap*Video courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube
