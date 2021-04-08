WATCH: Mammoth WVH - Think It Over

The son of the late Eddie Van Halen has decided to release another track with video from the forthcoming album by Mammoth WVH called Think It Over...

"Everyone's stuck at home, so why not more music?" -Wolfgang Van Halen via ultimateclassicrock.com

Mammoth WVH will be out June 11th.

Wolfgang needs to get his band up to Calgary ASAP!

Rock!

Chris Foord