WATCH: Mammoth WVH - Think It Over
The son of the late Eddie Van Halen has decided to release another track with video from the forthcoming album by Mammoth WVH called Think It Over...
"Everyone's stuck at home, so why not more music?"
-Wolfgang Van Halen via ultimateclassicrock.com
Mammoth WVH will be out June 11th.
Wolfgang needs to get his band up to Calgary ASAP!
Rock!
Chris Foord
