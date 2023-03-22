WATCH: MAMMOTH WVH with their new song and video!

Wolfgang Van Halen is back and killin' it with the new single 'Another Celebration At The End Of The World'. Great to hear these guys out with some brand new tunes, and yes, he can SHRED. Recorded at 5150 Studios, 'MAMMOTH II' wil be out August 4th.

*Video courtesy of Mammoth WVH via YouTube

He can also shred trolls apart on Twitter

Van Halen is literally my fucking name you grape https://t.co/ceuP5axF1x — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 21, 2023

*Twitter/WolfVanHalen via Twitter