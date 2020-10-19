Watch: Mel Gibson as Santa Claus in this Rated R action-comedy trailer!
When I first watched this I thought it was a fake movie trailer from the Funny or Die website. Ah nope, it's real.
Mel Gibson is back as Santa Claus in a World that doesn't believe and even treats him badly.
Worse, old Kris Kringle is forced into working with the U.S. Military, and some spoiled rich kid wants him dead after receiving a piece of coal.
The movie is called Fatman and Mel Gibson is out to get even with everyone.
Take a look at the Rated R trailer:
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92 Halloween Howler VIP ExperienceListen for Kiss on CJAY 92 for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!