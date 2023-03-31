WATCH: Metallica '72 Seasons' Music Video

Metallica released a new song today called 72 Seasons from the the forthcoming album of the same name.

Check out the music video for it.

Now we've been getting good feedback for the song so far. Metallica will release the album 72 Seasons in 2 weeks!

Remember Metallica will be in Edmonton, August 2024 and you can grab your tickets here.

Metallica are also going to be part of the Power Trip Music Festival in October of this year! The other bands include ACDC, Tool, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden and Guns N Roses! Tickets for Power Trip go on sale next week. Click here for more info.

Rock!

Foord