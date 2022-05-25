WATCH: Metallica Performs Star Spangled Banner At Giants Game

Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed an electrified version of the Star Spangled Banner last night in front of San Francisco Giant's fans last night and they did not dissappoint!

.@Metallica played tonight’s national anthem with City Connect guitars and equipment pic.twitter.com/a6lAkV0Db2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 25, 2022

"It's a tradition that we've missed the last two seasons, so we're really excited for the return of Metallica Night at Oracle Park with our hometown baseball team, the San Francisco Giants. This year marks the eighth time we'll take the field for the National Anthem, first pitch, and a few other pre-game shenanigans." James Hetfield via Official statement

Meanwhile bass player Robert Trujillo got say "Play Ball!"

Chris Foord