iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Metallica Performs Star Spangled Banner At Giants Game

metalicsagiantsScreenshot 2022-05-25 183732

Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed an electrified version of the Star Spangled Banner last night in front of San Francisco Giant's fans last night and they did not dissappoint! 

 

x

"It's a tradition that we've missed the last two seasons, so we're really excited for the return of Metallica Night at Oracle Park with our hometown baseball team, the San Francisco Giants. This year marks the eighth time we'll take the field for the National Anthem, first pitch, and a few other pre-game shenanigans." James Hetfield via Official statement 

 

Meanwhile bass player Robert Trujillo got say "Play Ball!"

 

Rock!

Chris Foord 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!