WATCH: Metallica Read 1 Star Reviews Of The Black Album (Jimmy Kimmel)

The self titled, fifth album from Metallica went on to be known as The Black Album because of its black cover got its 30th anniversary re-issue yesterday.

Pick up your copy on multiple formats (go vinyl) or even grab the box set at your favourite record store or here.

There is also a Black List album where Metallica asked artists/bands to cover songs from The Black Album.... 53 songs in total and none of them are better than the original.

Rock!

Chris Foord