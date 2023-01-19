WATCH: Metallica Release New Song: Screaming Suicide

Metallica have just released a second song from the forthcoming album 72 Seasons called Screaming Suicide.

“‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide. The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It's ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it's a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.” – James Hetfield

Metallica will release 72 Seasons in April and you can pre order your copy here.

They also embark on a huge M72 (No Repeat Shows) this year.

They'll be in Edmonton in August 2024 and you can buy your tickets here.

