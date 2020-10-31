Watch: Mike Myers Salutes the Late Sir Sean Connery

October 31st, 2020 we lost the legendary actor Sean Connery at the age of 90.

Sir Sean Connery was part of our lives in some of the biggest movies ever.

I can go on and on about Sir Sean Connery but Mike Myers does it best when he presents Sean Connery with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

If you have never seen The Highlander, I highly recommend it, or go way back to Dr. NO for some James Bond nostalgia.

RiP Sir Sean Connery (1930-2020)

