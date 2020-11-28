WATCH: Mike Tyson's Top 10 Knockouts
Iron Mike is back in the ring! He takes on Roy Jones Jr tonight in a bit more of a showcase than full on boxing. There are a few rules, like a 'no knockout rule', 8 -2 minute rounds, 12 ounce gloves, and the fight will be stopped if either man gets cut.
I was really looking forward to seeing another Tyson knock out, but whaddyado.
~Reap*Video courtesy of ElTerribleProduction via YouTube
