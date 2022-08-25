iHeartRadio
WATCH: Mom's Tackle Their Sons At Football Practice

Screenshot 2022-08-25 193141

Well this is oddly satisfying... Mom's tackling their Sons at Football Practice

 

 

This annual event happens every year at Washington Community High School in Washington, IL where Mom's learn about the ins and out of football and then get to tackle their sons who have to stand there and take it!

Perhaps Mothers in Canada can run over their sons on ice hockey skates!

For more on tackling Moms see here

