WATCH: Mom's Tackle Their Sons At Football Practice

Well this is oddly satisfying... Mom's tackling their Sons at Football Practice

Favorite night at preseason football practice? Mom's night at Washington. Players' moms learn about equipment, rules, plays... and did we mention they get to tackle their sons? pic.twitter.com/6zpVOERLBG — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) August 12, 2022

This annual event happens every year at Washington Community High School in Washington, IL where Mom's learn about the ins and out of football and then get to tackle their sons who have to stand there and take it!

Perhaps Mothers in Canada can run over their sons on ice hockey skates!

