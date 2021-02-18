Watch: Mortal Kombat Trailer!

The new Mortal Kombat movie looks sick!

Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021

Mortal Kombat will be out April 16th on HBO max and Crave! Rock! Chris Foord