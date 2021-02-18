Watch: Mortal Kombat Trailer!
The new Mortal Kombat movie looks sick!
Mortal Kombat will be out April 16th on HBO max and Crave! Rock! Chris Foord
Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl— Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundStarting February 22, Name That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the RunEnter for your chance to win a digital copy of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run!