WATCH: Myles Kennedy Perform Iron Maiden's 'The Trooper'

We all know Myles Kennedy, mosty from his albums and tours with Slash. Here he is at home covering Iron Maiden's 'The Trooper'. He says it's 'Maiden with a little bit of Johnny Cash', so of course I needed to hear it. Perfect for a campfire night.

~Reap

*Video courtesy of Alex Febrero via YouTube

