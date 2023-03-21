WATCH: Nandi Bushell Smashes A White Stripes Cover, In Tribute To Meg White!

The great Nandi Bushell is back with another drum cover, and this time is a White Stripes classic, as an ode to one of her heroes!

#MegWhite is my #Hero . The first day I got drums my dad showed me the video of #sevennationarmy . I saw Meg playing the drums and thought she was the coolest person in the world. I still do. pic.twitter.com/i8AoSHV2OC

Meg and Jack wrote some of the best songs in #rock #history . They moved me at 5 years old to want to play the drums and still move me today! My screams are for you Meg! You are and always will be my role model and hero! Nandi

This comes after journalist Lachlan Markey (who?) fired shots at the former White Stripes drummer. Also backing Meg White? Tom Morello! More, from Consequence of Sound:

Morello has weighed in with a passionate pro-Meg take on Instagram: “I hear there’s some controversy on this matter lately so let me set fools straight: #MegWhite is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll.”

He continued: “There are a HANDFUL of drummers EVER who are INSTANTLY recognizable rocking their MANY HIT SONGS with Flavor, Fire & Flair. She’s on that list, bruh. Does she do a lot a complicated tom tom fills? No, THANK GOD. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that’s off the charts and a vibe that’s untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your ‘tight’ syncopated para-diddles. She is a FORCE and her records are forever step-stones on how to do it your own way while rocking the damn planet.”