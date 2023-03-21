iHeartRadio
Instagram
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Nandi Bushell Smashes A White Stripes Cover, In Tribute To Meg White!


nandi

The great Nandi Bushell is back with another drum cover, and this time is a White Stripes classic, as an ode to one of her heroes!

 

 

 

 

This comes after journalist Lachlan Markey (who?) fired shots at the former White Stripes drummer. Also backing Meg White? Tom Morello! More, from Consequence of Sound

Morello has weighed in with a passionate pro-Meg take on Instagram: “I hear there’s some controversy on this matter lately so let me set fools straight: #MegWhite is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll.”

He continued: “There are a HANDFUL of drummers EVER who are INSTANTLY recognizable rocking their MANY HIT SONGS with Flavor, Fire & Flair. She’s on that list, bruh. Does she do a lot a complicated tom tom fills? No, THANK GOD. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that’s off the charts and a vibe that’s untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your ‘tight’ syncopated para-diddles. She is a FORCE and her records are forever step-stones on how to do it your own way while rocking the damn planet.”

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!