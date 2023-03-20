iHeartRadio
[WATCH] NCAA Bans Metallica At Tournament - So Fans Chant It Instead


mm

The Virginia Tech Hokies have used Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' as their entrance song for ages.

This year, the NCAA banned the school from using the track during March Madness, so the fans took matters into their own hands.

Right after tipoff, the entire gymnasium erupted into an 'Enter Sandman' chant. Badass. 

Check it out:

 

