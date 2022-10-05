WATCH: New Nickelback - Those Days

Nickelback are getting ready to release a new studio album on Friday, November 18th and it's already off to a good start.

San Quentin the first single of the album Get Rollin is already gettting suitable radio play; a song that was inspired when lead singer Chad Krueger metan actual Prison Guard that worked there.

The second single is called Those Days ...

those lyrics take me right back!

Now we wait for a World Tour!

