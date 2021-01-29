Watch: New Rob Zombie Music Video

Rob Zombie has released his second song from his forthcoming album 'The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy,' out March 12, 2021.

The Enternal Struggle Of The Howling Man.

pre order the album here!

Rock!

Chris Foord

Rob Zombie "The Eternal Struggles of The Howling Man" Lyrics

Crop circle shaking on the bump and grind

Well, alright, alright alright

Steam-powered zodiac

Blowing up your mind

Well, alright, alright alright

The howling man

AAHHOOO!

Yeah The howling man

AAHHOOO!

Yeah Infernal machine at the speed of light Well,

alright, alright alright

Searching out the ghosts on a Saturday night Well,

alright, alright alright

The howling man

AAHHOOO!

Yeah The howling man

AAHHOOO!

Yeah Power to the people

Power to the people

Power to the people

Power to the people

Color me black

and coffin red

Godzilla eats the dragon’s head

Snake river canyon in your bed

Knievel kicked it now he’s dead

Knievel kicked it now he’s dead

Knievel kicked it now he’s dead