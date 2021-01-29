Watch: New Rob Zombie Music Video
Rob Zombie has released his second song from his forthcoming album 'The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy,' out March 12, 2021.
The Enternal Struggle Of The Howling Man.
Rob Zombie "The Eternal Struggles of The Howling Man" Lyrics
Crop circle shaking on the bump and grind
Well, alright, alright alright
Steam-powered zodiac
Blowing up your mind
Well, alright, alright alright
The howling man
AAHHOOO!
Yeah The howling man
AAHHOOO!
Yeah Infernal machine at the speed of light Well,
alright, alright alright
Searching out the ghosts on a Saturday night Well,
alright, alright alright
The howling man
AAHHOOO!
Yeah The howling man
AAHHOOO!
Yeah Power to the people
Power to the people
Power to the people
Power to the people
Color me black
and coffin red
Godzilla eats the dragon’s head
Snake river canyon in your bed
Knievel kicked it now he’s dead
Knievel kicked it now he’s dead
Knievel kicked it now he’s dead