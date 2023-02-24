Watch: New U2 Documentary Trailer With David Letterman

March 17th, a new documentary called U2: A Sort Of Homecoming will be released by Disney.

The documentary takes place in Dublin and the host is David Letterman...

The documentary will feature Bono and Edge and they will talk about their 45 year friendship and career.

"Tradition of storytelling is part of Dublin. It's in our music. Our songs, they're still growing, they're still emerging." - Bono



The film will be released the same day as their new album "Songs Of Surrender" which are 40 previously released songs from the band reimagined and you can preorder that here.

Rock!

Foord