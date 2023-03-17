WATCH: Nickelback Perform On Good Morning America!

It has been a really good week for Alberta Rockers Nickelback!

1st they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame at the Junos this past Monday..

Congrats!

Then earlier today they were on ABC's Good Morning America..

Was an early morning but always nice to be at @GMA and see @michaelstrahan!



📸: ABC/Paula Lobo pic.twitter.com/vwqHcxsgtr — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 17, 2023

The song they preformed was 'Those Day's' Off of their latest album Get Rollin' - check out the album version below, Good tune.

They also preformed Because Of You..

I'm sure it's just a matter of time for Nickelback going into the Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame.

Rock!

Foord