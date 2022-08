Nita Strauss is - as far as I'm concerned - one of the biggest and baddest guitarists of this generation.

SHE WAILS.

She surprised her fans when she not only announced her departure from Alice Cooper's band, but when she ultimately announced she left to tour with Demi Lovato?!

It seemed like such a different direction, but was it the RIGHT move?

Make up your mind for yourself, check her live debut with Lovato below: