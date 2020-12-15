iHeartRadio
WATCH: 'Nobody' Starring Bob Odenkirk!

nobody

If you're a fan of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul or just Bob Odenkirk in general, this looks incredible! I saw a comment that said it looks like John Wick, but with a family. I am ENTIRELY ok with that!

~Reap 

*Video courtesy of Universal Pictures via YouTube

