WATCH: 'Nobody' Starring Bob Odenkirk!
If you're a fan of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul or just Bob Odenkirk in general, this looks incredible! I saw a comment that said it looks like John Wick, but with a family. I am ENTIRELY ok with that!
~Reap*Video courtesy of Universal Pictures via YouTube
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollGet on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
-
CJAY 92 New Year's Weekend Bash VIP ExperienceRing in 2021 with the ONLY LIVE MUSIC experience in YYC... AHS APPROVED! Listen to CJAY Mornings with Jesse & JD for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!