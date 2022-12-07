WATCH: Official Video For Metallica's Lux Æterna (and a lyric video also)

Metallica have released a lyric video for their latest song Lux Æterna

'Lux Æterna' is an upbeat, kind of fast and joyous song, I would say — really indicative of New Wave Of British [Heavy] Metal stuff, so kind of a harkening-back-to-'80s kind of riff. It's just fun and makes me move. It was fun making the video, fun recording a song that comes out really easy, that was a real easy song to write and to perform, like I said, very much like the early '80s for us." - James Hetfield (source blabbermouth.net)

Metallica also released and lyric video which can be read in various languages.

Metallica's new album 72 Season will be out on April 14th and will embark on a huge world tour!

The M72 tour will have back to back shows in each market where the band will not repeat any songs Pantera and Five Finger Death Punch will be the opening acts!

Listen to CJAY 92 for your chance to win tickets up until 11:59pm Thursday, Dec 8th.

