WATCH: Offspring Release New Video For 'Behind Your Walls'

The Offspring just released a new music video for their song 'Behind The Walls'....

The music video director and animator Jeb Hardwick said this about the video:

"The song evoked a sense of a couple trying to connect through emotional barriers that had been building over time, I wanted to take that prompt and turn it into a dark fairytale, a sort of dystopian take on the classical storytelling structure of writers like the Brothers Grimm. I wanted the video to have an ambiguous dreamlike aesthetic to it, so I was keen to take away some of the sharpness and crispness usually associated with CGI and give a sense of it being somewhere between a moving painting and a 1920s German Expressionist film."

For more on this video by The Offspring click here.

Remember The Offspring are coming to Calgary on July 13th for the Round Up Music Festival! score your tickets here.

Chris Foord