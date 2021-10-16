WATCH: Oh No, Vince Neil Falls Off Stage

Vince Neil looked like he was having a great time at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. until he fell...





After the Fall he was taken back stage and a few minutes later his bands bass player Dana Strum announced he wouldn't be coming back...

Vince Neil has fallen at tonight’s Monsters on the Mountain festival and is being taken to a local area hospital now. pic.twitter.com/ahERWH34jr — metalsludge (@MetalSludge) October 16, 2021

Well wishes and a speedy recovery to Vince!

Chris Foord



