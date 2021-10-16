WATCH: Oh No, Vince Neil Falls Off Stage
Vince Neil looked like he was having a great time at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. until he fell...
After the Fall he was taken back stage and a few minutes later his bands bass player Dana Strum announced he wouldn't be coming back...
Breaking News from Metal Sludge!— metalsludge (@MetalSludge) October 16, 2021
Vince Neil has fallen at tonight’s Monsters on the Mountain festival and is being taken to a local area hospital now. pic.twitter.com/ahERWH34jr
Well wishes and a speedy recovery to Vince!
Chris Foord