iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Oh No, Vince Neil Falls Off Stage

vinceScreenshot 2021-10-16 094203

Vince Neil looked like he was having a great time at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. until he fell...


After the Fall he was taken back stage and a few minutes later his bands bass player Dana Strum announced he wouldn't be coming back...

 

 

Well wishes and a speedy recovery to Vince!

Chris Foord


 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!