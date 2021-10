Ohio State's Marching band performed a tribute to Rush during halftime of the football game today!

Songs included in the performance were '2112,’ ‘The Spirit of Radio,’ ‘Limelight,’ ‘Closer to the Heart,’ ‘Fly By Night,’ ‘Red Barchetta,’ ‘YYZ’ and ‘Tom Sawyer.'

youtube, ohio state

They also coordinated in shapes like the bands name, and figures playing drums, playing guitars and riding a motorcyle.

Rock!

Chris Foord