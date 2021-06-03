WATCH: Ouch - The Tragically Hip (official music video)

It was a mighty pleasant surprise when The Tragically Hip announced they were coming out with a new album a few weeks back.

Saskadelphia was recorded during the same time as Road Apples (1991) and the since the record company didn't want a double album, 6 songs were shelved.

30 years later and some effort looking for the tapes, The Tragically Hip released Saskadelphia!

There is contest with the music video also...

We’ve hidden over 20 “easter eggs” in the video for ‘Ouch’! Watch the video, like, and comment what you think you’ve found. We’ll be watching the comments to see if we need to post some clues along the way - Something great might be in store for those who find them all... We will be watching until June 9th

Also watch for the Tragically Hip to perform this weekend on the Juno's with Feist singing.

Rock!

Chris Foord