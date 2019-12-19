iHeartRadio
WATCH - Ozzy Osbourne's new vid for Under The Graveyard

ozzy

So good to hear new Ozzy, and even better news that Zakk Wylde will be his touring guitarist on the upcoming tour next year! Check out the new vid released today for Under The Graveyard.

~Reap

*Video courtesy of Ozzy Osbourne via YouTube

