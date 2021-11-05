WATCH: Ozzy's New Video For Flying High Again (Diary Of A Madman)
Ozzy Osbourne has released the 40th anniversary of the Diary Of A Madman album today, digitally. With a new video for Flying High Again...
The album has two bonuse tracks; Live versions of Believer and Flying High Again and will be released on Vinyl next Friday, November 12th.
Rock!
Chris Foord
01. Over The Mountain
02. Flying High Again
03. You Can't Kill Rock And Roll
04. Believer05. Little Dolls
06. Tonight
07. S.A.T.O.
08. Diary Of A Madman
09. Believer (live)*
10. Flying High Again (live)*