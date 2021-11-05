WATCH: Ozzy's New Video For Flying High Again (Diary Of A Madman)

Ozzy Osbourne has released the 40th anniversary of the Diary Of A Madman album today, digitally. With a new video for Flying High Again...

The album has two bonuse tracks; Live versions of Believer and Flying High Again and will be released on Vinyl next Friday, November 12th.

Rock!

Chris Foord

01. Over The Mountain

02. Flying High Again

03. You Can't Kill Rock And Roll

04. Believer05. Little Dolls

06. Tonight

07. S.A.T.O.

08. Diary Of A Madman

09. Believer (live)*

10. Flying High Again (live)*