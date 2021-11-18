WATCH: 'Pam And Tommy' Series Trailer

It was one of the biggest headlines of the 1990's, the home made sex tape with Pamela Lee and her husband Tommy that none of us were supposed to see until an electrician stole the tape....

...In this case the electrician is played by Seth Rogan!

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as the Rock Star couple.

I think this will good but as good as the original? i doubt it! ;p

Pam & Tommy will be out on Hulu on Feb 2nd. 2022. (waiting to hear who will show this in Canada)

Rock!

Chris Foord