Last night (Saturday, Oct 30th) Sir Paul McCartney, a freakin' BEATLE inducted the Foo Fighters Into The Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame!

- From a fans video on youtube, (Tanks Ron C)

The 2021 Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame will eventuallly be aired on Crave/HBO.

Congrats to all the other inductees, The Go-Go's, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Jay - Z, Carole King

Rock!

Chris Foord