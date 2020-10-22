Watch: Pearl Jam's First Show! 30 years ago today. (Oct. 22nd, 1990)

When Pearl Jam first started they were not called Pearl Jam, instead they named themselves after NBA player Mookie Blaylock. After a short stint under that name including opening up of Alice In Chains under **'Mookie Blaylock' they changed their name to Pearl Jam. Pearl was the name of Eddie Vedders's grandmother although Jeff Ament thought of Pearl and 'Jam' came about shortly after the band saw Neil Young and noted that all of Young's songs were 15 minutes 'jams.' **Mookie Blaylock retired in 2002 and has been in and out jail for numourous driving offences.

The first show at the *'Off Ramp Cafe' in Seattle is below and you'll hear raw versions of Even Flow, Alive, Once, Black and Breath. Pearl Jam have come along way and have sold over over 60 MILLION ALBUMS and are said to be worth around $300 000 000 ish.

*The Off Ramp Cafe has had some name changes and is now called the 'El Corazon.