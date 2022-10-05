WATCH: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Performs 'Star Spangled Banner'

Pearl Jams guitar player Mike McCready perfomed the 'Star Spangled Banner' at today's Seattle Mariners game...

It's not the first time he has done this although perhaps the first time when the Mariners are playoff bound. (they haven't been to the post season since 2001)

The Seattle Mariners will be in Toronto for a best of three wild card series with the Blue Jays starting Friday. (all games in Toronto)

Go Jays!

Rock

Chris Foord