WATCH: Pig Calling Goes METAL!!
He is back! The YouTube sensation, Andre Atunes has come through again! I do have questions about how many people there are in attendance at a pig calling contest, but I'm sure I do things that they would think is weird. Ok...not really. This is just a weird reason to gather,
~Reap
*Video courtesy of Andres Atunes via YouTube
