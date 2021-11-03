WATCH: Radiohead Release Previously Unreleased Song W/ Video

Radiohead will release KID A MNESIA this Friday, a re issue of the albums Kid A and Amnesiac that was recorded in the same time period (late 90's/early 00's)

KID A MNESIA will include unreleased songs like Followed Me Around that was just released today and If You Say The Word (watch below) that was released in September...

What a fantastic song! Follow Me Around became a favourite at live shows but never made it to an album until now.

"We're still not sure how we're going to release them or what order we're going to put them in, or how long the record's going to be, But we certainly had too much for one record." - Jonny Greenwood via KCRQ via Ultimateclassicrock.com

KID A MNESIA will include remastered versions of the two albums and a third disc, Kid Amnesiae with alternate cuts and takes. You can pre order your copy here.

Rock!

Chris Foord



