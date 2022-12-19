WATCH: RAIDERS LAST 2ND VICTORY CALLED IN SPANISH

This may have been the greatest weekend in NFL history.

- Vikings pull of the biggest comeback in NFL history

- Dallas Cowboy blow late lead, lose in OT to the Jaguars

- Detroit Lions are back at .500 after beating the Jets

- Tom Brady has lost 8 games in a season for the first time

- Bill Mafia and snowballs against the Dolphins

- Patriots 'throwing away' the game on the final play! CHECK OUT THE SPANISH CALL OF THAT PLAY!

¡𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗮 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀!



Hear @harryruiz's spanish call of the game that had everyone on the edge of their seats 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wXm4YuAVkk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 19, 2022

I need to watch more games in Spanish.

Rock!

Chris Foord