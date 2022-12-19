iHeartRadio
Instagram
929292
Sms*

WATCH: RAIDERS LAST 2ND VICTORY CALLED IN SPANISH


nflScreenshot 2022-12-19 170659

This may have been the greatest weekend in NFL history. 

- Vikings pull of the biggest comeback in NFL history

- Dallas Cowboy blow late lead, lose in OT to the Jaguars

- Detroit Lions are back at .500 after beating the Jets

- Tom Brady has lost 8 games in a season for the first time

- Bill Mafia and snowballs against the Dolphins

-  Patriots 'throwing away' the game on the final play! CHECK OUT THE SPANISH CALL OF THAT PLAY! 

 

I need to watch more games in Spanish.

Rock!

Chris Foord 

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!