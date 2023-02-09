WATCH: RHCP's Chad Smith Jumps On Drums During Open Mic At Pub

Red Hot Chili Pepper's drummer Chad Smith was out for a couple pints at The Cherry Bar in Melbourne, Australia and decided to jump on stage to play drums on a couple of AC/DC covers...

The band blitzed through the songs "If You Want Blood (You Got It)" and "Up to My Neck in You."





"Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is a legend. Last night at Cherry in front of 17 punters he got up and played drums at our Cherry Jam open mike night."James Young - The Cherry Bar Manager





Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring Australia and will be back on North American soil soon to resume their tour here. They'll be in Vancouver on March 29th and you can buy your tickets here.

Rock!

Foord