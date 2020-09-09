iHeartRadio
Watch: Rick Moranis is BACK!

Rick Moranis after a 23 year hiatus away from the camera is back and no its for nothing really that major; Ryan Reynold's just wanted him to be in an add for a company he has stakes in. Either way the legendary Canadian comedian is at least on camera and we'll take it! 

