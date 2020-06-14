WATCH: Rogue Invitational - The Crossfit Games

When I got home from the station yesterday and before "the storm" my wife was doing her homework for university and also watching the Rogue Invitational. So I sat down beside her and on the TV I could see these amazinigly shaped humans lifting these humongous weights above there head and back on the ground....and then they would do it again. boom boom boom...no breaks in between. I was in.

This tournament has been around for quite sometime but use to fly under the Crossfit banner; However after recent cicumstances regarding the former CEO of Crossfit nobody including the competitors want anything to do with them anymore. (click here to read more on that)

In previous years The Crossfit Games were held with competitors side by side in front of fans however because of Covid, organizers have done a great job this year doing it virtually with each athlete in their own supplied gym.

The Rogue Invitational is being held this weekend and don't worry you can replay yesterdays events and watch today's live by clicking here or see below.

Bonus 'reading' for the dudes click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord