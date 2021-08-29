WATCH: Rolling Stones Release Video For the Late Charlie Watts

Last week we lost legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts at the age of 80.

The Rolling Stones have released a 2 minute touching video to commemorate the life of Charlie Watts.....

Watts, a kind man joined the Stones in 1963, fought throat cancer successfully in 2004 and was a huge influence for many drummers.

The Rolling Stones will still continue without Charlie and will have drumming veteran Steve Jordan on the drums for their upcoming 'No Filter Tour'

RIP Charlie Watts.

Rock!

Chris Foord