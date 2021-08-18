WATCH: Royal Blood - Sad But True (Metallica Cover)
Another version of a Metallica song from the Black list album has been released and this time it's Royal Blood's turn.... (if video doesn't work, click here)
The Blacklist album is part of the 30th anniversary re-issue of Metallica's Black album and will be available on September 10th.
Metallica asked various artists/bands to cover songs from the Black Album. Artists and track listing below.
Rock!
Chris Foord
- Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
- Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
- Enter Sandman – Ghost
- Enter Sandman – Juanes
- Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
- Enter Sandman – Weezer
- Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
- Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
- Sad But True – Royal Blood
- Sad But True – St. Vincent
- Sad But True – White Reaper
- Sad But True – YB
- Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
- Holier Than Thou – The Chats
- Holier Than Thou – OFF!
- Holier Than Thou – PUP
- Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
- The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
- The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
- The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
- The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
- The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
- The Unforgiven - José Madero
- The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
- Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
- Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
- Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
- Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
- Don’t Tread on Else Matters - SebastiAn
- Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
- Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
- Through the Never – The HU
- Through the Never - Tomi Owó
- Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
- Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith
- Nothing Else Matters - Dave Gahan
- Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
- Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
- Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
- Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
- Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
- Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
- Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
- Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
- Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
- Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
- The God That Failed – IDLES
- The God That Failed – Imelda May
- My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
- My Friend of Misery – Izïa
- My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
- The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela