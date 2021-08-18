WATCH: Royal Blood - Sad But True (Metallica Cover)

Another version of a Metallica song from the Black list album has been released and this time it's Royal Blood's turn.... (if video doesn't work, click here)

The Blacklist album is part of the 30th anniversary re-issue of Metallica's Black album and will be available on September 10th.

Metallica asked various artists/bands to cover songs from the Black Album. Artists and track listing below.

Rock!

Chris Foord