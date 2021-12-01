WATCH: Sid The Kid Surprises The Edmonton Oil Kings

Sidney Crosby, one of the greatest hockey players of all time surprised some young hockey talent while they were working out earlier today...

Exciting moment for some members of @EdmOilKings as @penguins Sidney Crosby stops by for a chat before tonight's meeting with @cmcdavid97 @EdmontonOilers on @Sportsnet 8pm MT pic.twitter.com/LCJCE1zah8 — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) December 1, 2021

Gene Principe the Oilers TV commentator took the footage.

Crosby's Penquins are in Edmonton to take on the Oilers tonight after losing to the Flames on Monday.

Crosby vs. Mcdavid?! Yes Please!

Flames are on the road and will be in LA to play the Kings tomorrow.

Go Flames!

Chris Foord