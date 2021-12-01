iHeartRadio
WATCH: Sid The Kid Surprises The Edmonton Oil Kings

Sidney Crosby, one of the greatest hockey players of all time surprised some young hockey talent while they were working out earlier today... 

Gene Principe the Oilers TV commentator took the footage.

Crosby's Penquins are in Edmonton to take on the Oilers tonight after losing to the Flames on Monday. 

Crosby vs. Mcdavid?! Yes Please!

Flames are on the road and will be in LA to play the Kings tomorrow. 

Go Flames!

Chris Foord 

