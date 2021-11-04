WATCH: Simple Plan Prepare The Offspring For Their Canadian Tour!

The Offspring will be playing the Saddledome on Friday, Feb 25th with Canadian Rockers Simple Plan! And to prepare The Offspring for their trek north of the 49th parallel, Simple Plan gave their American friends a crash course on Canada...

Woot! Anyone see the Old Dutch Chips?! Alberta represented!!!

Tickets go on Sale (tomorrow) Friday, November 5th and if you read this in time you will have one more chance to beat the box office during the Nineties at Nine with Jesse & JD tomorrow (Nov 5th)

To purchase your tickets for the 'Let The Bad Times Roll' tour click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord