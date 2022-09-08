WATCH: Snippets From Ozzy Osbourne's Halt Time Performance On TNF
The NFL wanted to kick off the season with a bang and they did just that, not only with two power houses battling it out on the Grid Iron (Bills vs Rams) but also a Heavy Weight in the Rock music world... Ozzy Osbourne!!!
Unfortunatly, the NBC crew only showed a few seconds of the show but still worth checking out via the fans...
Ozzy at halftime. Crazy Train. pic.twitter.com/2BlXaJIiNU— Gil Zendejas (@MrZendejas) September 9, 2022
I never thought I’d see 73 y/o @OzzyOsbourne play an @NFL halftime show. #CrazyTrain pic.twitter.com/o9PfuFOc3R— Wes Durow (@WDurow) September 9, 2022
Rocking at Sofi with Ozzy Osbourne 🤟 #NFLKickoff2022 #LARams pic.twitter.com/SR42SVpCxc— Troy Santiago (@TroySantiagoTV) September 9, 2022
Ozzy also has come out with his new album called 'Patient Number 9" which is available to download now!
Rock!
Chris Foord