WATCH: Snippets From Ozzy Osbourne's Halt Time Performance On TNF

The NFL wanted to kick off the season with a bang and they did just that, not only with two power houses battling it out on the Grid Iron (Bills vs Rams) but also a Heavy Weight in the Rock music world... Ozzy Osbourne!!!

Unfortunatly, the NBC crew only showed a few seconds of the show but still worth checking out via the fans...

Ozzy at halftime. Crazy Train. pic.twitter.com/2BlXaJIiNU — Gil Zendejas (@MrZendejas) September 9, 2022

Ozzy also has come out with his new album called 'Patient Number 9" which is available to download now!

Rock!

Chris Foord