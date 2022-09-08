iHeartRadio
WATCH: Snippets From Ozzy Osbourne's Halt Time Performance On TNF

The NFL wanted to kick off the season with a bang and they did just that, not only with two power houses battling it out on the Grid Iron (Bills vs Rams) but also a Heavy Weight in the Rock music world... Ozzy Osbourne!!!

Unfortunatly, the NBC crew only showed a few seconds of the show but still worth checking out via the fans... 

 

 

 

Ozzy also has come out with his new album called 'Patient Number 9" which is available to download now!

Rock!

Chris Foord 

 

 

